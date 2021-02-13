Sat, 13 Feb 2021 08:00 - Sun, 21 Feb 2021 23:30 GMT

Tickets here.

With fun-filled activates fit for a king, this February half term is sure to be a royal success with our Fab Pharaohs family workshop! Discover some of the most famous Pharaohs of ancient Egypt in our live Zoom introduction including Ramesses the Great, Cleopatra, and the boy king Tutankhamun. Learn to write your name in Hieroglyphs, watch our royal mummification demonstration and even have a go at making your very own Egyptian collars, plus so much more.

Drop in as many times as you like from the 13th -21st February for only £5.

The live Zoom introduction will run on Monday 15th at 11am, Wednesday 17th at 2pm and Friday 19th at 11am. You will be sent a link to all of the activities a day before the workshop begins.

Suitable for ages 6-11. Book your place today!

All times are listed in UK Time.