Mideast Streets
Facilitation
Festival
COVID-19

Facilitation Summer Festival

The Media Line Staff
06/04/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 12:30 pm to Thursday, June 11, 2020, 5 pm Istanbul Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

This is the biggest Facilitation Festival of this summer. Save your seats and don’t miss these three days full of facilitation!

The Online Summer Facilitation Festival is a joint effort of IAF Turkey, IAF Iran, IAF Jordan and IAF Central & Eastern European Countries. The coordination team is inviting IAF members and non-members to a wide range of virtual sessions regarding facilitation. The sessions will focus on various aspects of facilitation, and some especially on the effects of COVID-19.

Mideast Streets
