Thu, May 12, 2022 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Faisal Hamadah, “Genres of Oil: Rent and the Writing of History”

About this event

UCD Environmental Humanities presents Faisal Hamadah on “Genres of Oil: Rent and the Writing of History”.

Thursday 12 May, 4pm.

Chair: Sharae Deckard

Bio: Faisal Hamadah received his PhD from Queen Mary’s Department of Drama. His current research is on migration in Kuwait, popular histories of oil and race in the region, and the political economy of the GCC. He has recently joined a research project on development ties between China and the Arab world.

Registration

This talk will take place at 4pm Irish Standard Time, which translates to 11am Eastern Standard (US Time). Registration will close at 2pm Dublin time on the 12th and links will be sent out twice, on the 10th and on the 12th, two hours before the event.

Follow us on Twitter for news and updates: @ucd_envhum

Image by John Cameron @john_cameron, via Unsplash