Falling Walls ENGAGE x Cairo

Thu, Jun 10, 2021 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Join our science talk about the “Science engagement challenges and opportunities in the Middle East and North African region”

About this event

The virtual conference ENGAGEX Cairo will engage the public, scientists, educators, and journalists together from the Middle East and North African region and beyond using science communication and science engagement in a diversity of careers. As a special highlight, the event will include a Wondars of science show!