Feasting in Ancient Egypt – A Gayle Gibson Talk

Tue, Dec 29, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

The ancient Egyptian prayer for the dead does not wish them peace, but that they receive bread and beer and everything good and pure. Aside from those basics, what did the ancient Egyptians eat? Come along for a virtual feast with many foods you’ll recognize, and some you won’t. And learn the rules of good behavior and proper dress at a dinner on those ancient evenings.

Gayle Gibson is a respected Canadian Egyptologist and a departmental associate at the Royal Ontario Museum. She worked for over 20 years as a popular teacher, lecturer and Egypt specialist at the ROM and appears frequently on television as a “guest expert”. Her main area of expertise as an Egyptologist concerns mummies and their coffins. Ms. Gibson was partially responsible for identifying Pharaoh Ramesses I, (Ramesses II’s grandfather!) among the forlorn mummies at the old Niagara museum, and giving him an assist on the road home to Egypt.

Attendees will receive a Zoom link via email the day before and on the morning of the event.