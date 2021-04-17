Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
FEATURE+ Short: HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA and ANITA Screening + LIVE Q&A
Mideast Streets
women
Kabul
Afghanistan
Film

FEATURE+ Short: HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA and ANITA Screening + LIVE Q&A

The Media Line Staff
04/17/2021

Sat, Apr 17, 2021 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($9.06) here.

The resonant story of three women from different generations and social backgrounds; each living in Kabul and facing a pivotal challenge.

About this Event

HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA Screening — TEXAS PREMIERE

Afghanistan I 83 mins I Drama I 2019 I Dari w/ English subtitle

From experienced documentarian & filmmaker, Sahraa Karimi, the first woman in Afghanistan with a PhD in cinema directing, comes the resonant story of three women from different backgrounds; each living in Kabul and facing a pivotal challenge.

Hava, a traditional pregnant woman is living with in-laws. Her only joy is speaking with the baby in her belly. Maryam, an educated news reporter, is on the verge of divorce with her unfaithful husband when she learns she is pregnant. Ayesha, an 18-year old, agrees to marry a cousin because she carries a hidden pregnancy from a vanished boyfriend.

Each of them has to solve her problem herself for the first time. Karimi’s tale, woven with care, narrates the lives of women who haven’t had a voice in years and are now ready to change their destiny.

Screening is followed by a LIVE Q&A w/ filmmaker Sahraa Karimi

ANITA (Short) dir. Sushma Khadepaun — TEXAS PREMIERE

India I 17 mins I Drama I 2020 I Gujarati w/ English subtitles

While attending her sister’s wedding in India, Anita is pushed to question whether her life in America is any better than those in her hometown.

This program is a part of the Indie Meme Film Festival, a fully virtual event showcasing the best of contemporary South Asian Cinema.

Read More at: www.indiememe.org/hava-maryam-ayesha

Explore the IMFF Program at: www.indiememe.org/imff-2021-film-program

Want to see more South Asian Cinema? Save by buying a BADGE! IMFF Badges ($55) include access to 25 South Asian films (10 features, 15 shorts), our exclusive on demand library where screenings can be caught after their LIVE Premieres, + all Q&As, special events, and the awards ceremony!

WHERE TO STREAM

The screening and Q&A are hosted on virtual event platform, FILMOCRACY. Guests must register for a free account on Filmocracy, using the email with which the ticket was purchased, to stream the film & participate in the Q&A.

WHEN TO STREAM

The films will stream LIVE, short followed by feature, beginning on Saturday, April 17th at 3:30PM CT with the director Q&A following shortly after the screening.

———————————————————-

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Born in 1985, Sahraa Karimi comes from the second generation of Afghan refugees in Iran. At the age of fifteen, she was hired to act in two Iranian films, which led her to study cinema and graduate with a PHD in directing. Over the years, she has made 30+ narrative and documentary shorts, which have been awarded in numerous international festivals.

HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA, her first feature, premiered at the Venice Int’l Film Festival and went on to screen widely at world festivals, including Busan, Cairo, Kolkata, and the Asian World Film Festival.

As a female filmmaker from Afghanistan, she strives to be a storyteller for her countrywomen who seek to change their lives in a traditional society.

—————————————————————-

