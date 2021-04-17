FEATURE+ Short: HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA and ANITA Screening + LIVE Q&A

Sat, Apr 17, 2021 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

The resonant story of three women from different generations and social backgrounds; each living in Kabul and facing a pivotal challenge.

About this Event

HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA Screening — TEXAS PREMIERE

Afghanistan I 83 mins I Drama I 2019 I Dari w/ English subtitle

From experienced documentarian & filmmaker, Sahraa Karimi, the first woman in Afghanistan with a PhD in cinema directing, comes the resonant story of three women from different backgrounds; each living in Kabul and facing a pivotal challenge.

Hava, a traditional pregnant woman is living with in-laws. Her only joy is speaking with the baby in her belly. Maryam, an educated news reporter, is on the verge of divorce with her unfaithful husband when she learns she is pregnant. Ayesha, an 18-year old, agrees to marry a cousin because she carries a hidden pregnancy from a vanished boyfriend.

Each of them has to solve her problem herself for the first time. Karimi’s tale, woven with care, narrates the lives of women who haven’t had a voice in years and are now ready to change their destiny.

Screening is followed by a LIVE Q&A w/ filmmaker Sahraa Karimi

ANITA (Short) dir. Sushma Khadepaun — TEXAS PREMIERE

India I 17 mins I Drama I 2020 I Gujarati w/ English subtitles

While attending her sister’s wedding in India, Anita is pushed to question whether her life in America is any better than those in her hometown.

This program is a part of the Indie Meme Film Festival, a fully virtual event showcasing the best of contemporary South Asian Cinema.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Born in 1985, Sahraa Karimi comes from the second generation of Afghan refugees in Iran. At the age of fifteen, she was hired to act in two Iranian films, which led her to study cinema and graduate with a PHD in directing. Over the years, she has made 30+ narrative and documentary shorts, which have been awarded in numerous international festivals.

HAVA, MARYAM, AYESHA, her first feature, premiered at the Venice Int’l Film Festival and went on to screen widely at world festivals, including Busan, Cairo, Kolkata, and the Asian World Film Festival.

As a female filmmaker from Afghanistan, she strives to be a storyteller for her countrywomen who seek to change their lives in a traditional society.

