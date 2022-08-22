Feminist Giant & The Strand Present: Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah + Mona Eltahawy

Tue, Aug 30, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a virtual event with writer Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah for a discussion of her debut book The Sex Lives of African Women.

This event is co-presented with Feminist Giant. For more information, please visit their website at www.feministgiant.com. All donation ticket proceeds will go to Feminist Giant.

Join us for a Feminist Giant Book Club virtual event with writer and activist Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah for a discussion of her debut book The Sex Lives of African Women: Self-Discovery, Freedom, and Healing. Joining Nana in conversation is author and founder of Feminist Giant Mona Eltahawy. This event will be held on Zoom.

This event is FREE to attend.

Celebrate African women’s unique journeys toward sexual pleasure and liberation in this empowering, subversive collection of intimate stories.

In these confessional pages, women control their own bodies and desires, work toward healing their painful pasts, and learn to assert their sexual power. Weaving a rich tapestry of experiences with a sex positive outlook, The Sex Lives of African Women is an empowering, subversive book that celebrates the liberation, individuality, and joy of African women’s multifaceted sexuality.

From a queer community in Egypt, to polyamorous life in Senegal, and a reflection on the intersection of religion and pleasure in Cameroon, feminist author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah explores the many layers of love and desire, its expression, and how it defines who we are.

Sekyiamah has spent decades talking openly and intimately to African women around the world about sex for her blog, “Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women.” For this book she spoke to over 30 African women across the globe while chronicling her own journey toward sexual freedom.

Feminist Giant is a free, reader-supported newsletter that provides weekly essays by Mona Eltahawy and bi-weekly Global Roundups of feminist resistance curated by contributor Samiha Hossain.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah is the author of The Sex Lives of African Women, which Publishers Weekly described as “an astonishing report on the quest for sexual liberation” in their starred review. It was also listed by The Economist as a best book of the year. She is an award-winning blogger, and co-founder of Adventures from the Bedrooms of African Women, a website, podcast and festival that publishes and creates content that tells stories of African women’s experiences around sex, sexualities, and pleasure. The impact of Nana Darkoa’s work has been documented by CNN in a film titled, Not Yet Satisfied. In 2016, she won a prestigious Hedgebrook fellowship.

Nana Darkoa’s opinion editorials and articles have been published by The Guardian, open Democracy and Essence. She has contributed to anthologies such as Feminist Parenting: Perspectives from Africa and Beyond as well as The Routledge Handbook of Queer Africa Studies. Her short stories have been published in It Wasn’t Exactly Love and The Pot and Other Stories.

Nana Darkoa is a sought-after facilitator, speaker, and commentator. She has been a guest on several international media programs including The Forum, National Public Radio and BBC.

She holds a BSc (Hons) in Communications and Cultural Studies from the University of North London (now London Metropolitan University), and a MSc in Gender and Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She is also a trained performance coach, and leadership trainer. Nana lives in Accra, Ghana with her daughter Asantewaa, and her dog Romeo.

Mona Eltahawy is founder and editor-in-chief of the newsletter FEMINIST GIANT. She is a public speaker on global feminism and is the author of Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolu­tion (2015), which targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls (2019), which took her disruption to patriarchy worldwide.