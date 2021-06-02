Fern Film Festival presents: ‘From Syria To Hope’

Starts on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Screening of From Syria To Hope – Q&A with Yazmeen Kanji

About this event

From Syria To Hope is an official Films With A Cause documentary directed by Yazmeen Kanji. The film was made in collaboration with York Region Muslims to explore the lives of three Syrian families who arrived to Canada under refugee status. Each family lives in the Greater Toronto Area and has a unique story. The individuals featured in the film reflect on their hopes and dreams after having no choice but to leave their homes in war-torn Syria.

Directed by Yazmeen Kanji

Produced by Yazmeen Kanji and York Region Muslim

Original Score by Cathy Nosaty and Arvin Fekri

Q&A with Yazmeen Kanji following the screening!