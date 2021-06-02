Defend Press Freedom

Fern Film Festival presents: ‘From Syria To Hope’
Mideast Streets
Film
Film director
Syria
Refugees

Fern Film Festival presents: ‘From Syria To Hope’

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2021

Starts on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Screening of From Syria To Hope – Q&A with Yazmeen Kanji

About this event

From Syria To Hope is an official Films With A Cause documentary directed by Yazmeen Kanji. The film was made in collaboration with York Region Muslims to explore the lives of three Syrian families who arrived to Canada under refugee status. Each family lives in the Greater Toronto Area and has a unique story. The individuals featured in the film reflect on their hopes and dreams after having no choice but to leave their homes in war-torn Syria.

Directed by Yazmeen Kanji

Produced by Yazmeen Kanji and York Region Muslim

Original Score by Cathy Nosaty and Arvin Fekri

Q&A with Yazmeen Kanji following the screening!

