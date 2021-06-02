Fern Film Festival presents: ‘Things Arab Men Say’

Starts on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 1:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Screening of Things Arab Men Say – Q&A with Nasreen Baker

This documentary paints a picture of Arab men that is vastly different from what we’re accustomed to. In this antidote to mainstream-media depictions of Arabs as terrorists and extremists, we get to meet Jay, Ghassan and their friends, who gather at Jamal’s Eden Barber Shop to discuss politics, religion and family over a cut and a shave. Often funny, sometimes sad, this engaging film documents the challenges these men face integrating into Canadian life while preserving their identity and culture.

Writer/Director Nasreen Baker

Q&A with Nasreen following the screening.