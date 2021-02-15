Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
FIDF’s Purim ‘Maskparade’ Competition to Inspire Transformation of COVID-19 Masks
Mideast Streets
Purim
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces
coronavirus
facemasks

FIDF’s Purim ‘Maskparade’ Competition to Inspire Transformation of COVID-19 Masks

The Media Line Staff
02/15/2021

In advance of the upcoming Purim holiday on February 25, and amid the pandemic’s limitations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will hold its inaugural “FIDF’s MaskParade,” a unique competition in which FIDF supporters are invited to design and submit creative Purim masks out of their COVID-19 masks. Winning masks will be produced and given to IDF soldiers.

“FIDF’s MaskParade” is seizing an opportunity to celebrate the mask, which over the past year has been purely associated with negative circumstances and uncertainty, and bring joy during the festive holiday of Purim.

Submissions will be judged in the following categories: weirdest, blingiest, funniest, cleverest, Purim-iest, FIDF-iest mask. Schools, synagogues, youth groups, etc., that submit 300 or more masks will receive a special certificate of recognition from FIDF.

Finalists in each category will be determined by FIDF’s judging panel and will be featured in three FIDF national emails. FIDF supporters will then be invited to vote for their favorite entries in each category on FIDF’s social media pages.

Contestants are asked to submit their designs for “FIDF’s MaskParade” here by Feb. 24.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.