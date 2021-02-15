FIDF’s Purim ‘Maskparade’ Competition to Inspire Transformation of COVID-19 Masks

In advance of the upcoming Purim holiday on February 25, and amid the pandemic’s limitations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will hold its inaugural “FIDF’s MaskParade,” a unique competition in which FIDF supporters are invited to design and submit creative Purim masks out of their COVID-19 masks. Winning masks will be produced and given to IDF soldiers.

“FIDF’s MaskParade” is seizing an opportunity to celebrate the mask, which over the past year has been purely associated with negative circumstances and uncertainty, and bring joy during the festive holiday of Purim.

Submissions will be judged in the following categories: weirdest, blingiest, funniest, cleverest, Purim-iest, FIDF-iest mask. Schools, synagogues, youth groups, etc., that submit 300 or more masks will receive a special certificate of recognition from FIDF.

Finalists in each category will be determined by FIDF’s judging panel and will be featured in three FIDF national emails. FIDF supporters will then be invited to vote for their favorite entries in each category on FIDF’s social media pages.

Contestants are asked to submit their designs for “FIDF’s MaskParade” here by Feb. 24.