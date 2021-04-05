Film Screening and Discussion: ‘We’re Not White’

Starts on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 4:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Join us for viewing then discussion of We’re Not White, a film by Amer Zahr, Arab American comedian, speaker, writer, and adjunct professor.

What does it mean to be invisible in racial categories but distinct and hyper-visible as a ‘feared’ and ‘enemy’ minority? Let’s talk about our experiences, the tensions that exist in this statement of disavowing white supremacy while at times benefiting from proximity to whiteness, how do we see ourselves and what we want to change?

More information about Amer Zahr: https://www.amerzahr.com/

More Information on Film: Amer Zahr’s comedic documentary on Arab Americans, race, and our exclusion from the United States Census form. The film is funny, historical, current, and eye-opening. It includes man-on-the-street interviews, expert analysis, and Amer’s standup performances.

Event is co-sponsored by the Honors College