Film Story Workshop with Raisah Ahmed

Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 3 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Interactive film scriptwriting workshop with industry professional Raisah Ahmed.

CALLING ALL BUDDING SCRIPTWRITERS!

This weekend Raisah Ahmed will be hosting a workshop on scriptwriting and talking about her career.

This workshop is run as part of our festival’s FILM CHALLENGES where we want you to submit your films, stories and designs around the theme of TIME! If you feel up to the challenge check out our website for more details on applying – https://filmaccess.scot/festival/

Raisah’s full bio:

Raisah is a Scottish Asian Muslim Writer/Director, based in Glasgow, currently working across television and film. She has been shortlisted for the Sundance Screenwriters Lab twice – in 2015 with Meet Me By The Water and in 2018 with Safar which is currently in development with Producer Zorana Piggott. She is in development with Zorana Piggott on a WWI feature, Half-Moon Camp, for Film 4. Her writing credits include CBeebies shows Feeling Better, Molly & Mack and Control a BBC The Social phone drama and Aden’s Journey, a short drama about a refugee unaccompanied minor for the Celcis course ‘Caring for Children on the Move’. Alumni of the EIFF Talent Lab 2014, Raisah had her first commissioned short as writer/director Meet Me By The Water premiere at EIFF 2016, it went on to be programmed by BBC Scotland’s Next Big Thing programme. She directed one of BBC 3’s The Break III, 2018, was a shadowing director on CBeebies Molly & Mack S2 and most recently directed on CBBC’s teen monologue series Sparks.