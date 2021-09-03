Film Talk: ‘The Outsider,’ 9/11 Is a World of Questions

Fri, Sep 10, 2021 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A provocative documentary unveils the tensions and challenges behind the creation of the National 9/11 Museum at Ground Zero.

Join filmmakers Steven Rosenbaum and Pamela Yoder to discuss their most recent, controversial documentary, chronicling the construction of the 9/11 Museum in Manhattan.

Rosenbaum, Yoder, and their team had unlimited access to the site, and to private internal meetings never before revealed. Join them in conversation with Prof. Michael Berenbaum to discuss the conflicts around the museum’s curatorial process and how these reflect the complicated feelings Americans have about 9/11 today. Being a fly on the wall as the WTC story is written provides a gripping journey into a piece of American history that is both unsettled and unsettling.

