Financial Crime & Challenges in the Middle East

Tue, 8 Dec 2020 12 noon to 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

The FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE), the largest global community of FinCrime professionals working for the world’s most progressive fintechs, is excited to deliver an immersive experience for all anti-financial crime professionals.

This truly global event brings together a vibrant community of FinTechs, with sessions focussed on Europe, Middle East, Asia and US. From presentations to workshops, FFECON Week creates an interactive platform to encourage collaboration, discuss best practices and to share experiences.

Hear from an international line up of industry experts from the world of anti-financial crime including practitioners, academics, charities and law enforcement agents. All keen to share their insights to provide actionable takeaways and practical solutions.

To discover the full programme for FFECON Week, please visit www.fintrail.co.uk/ffeconweek

MEA in Focus: Financial Crime Threats and Challenges in the Middle East

The Middle East is generally recognised as a high risk region for financial crime, but the specific nature of the threats and the diverse nature of the jurisdictions involved are not so readily understood. As the nascent FinTech sector in the Middle East continues to take off, and as more international firms look to expand to the region, what local nuances should they be aware of for effectively tackling financial crime?

Moderator: Maya Braine, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, FINTRAIL

Aamir Hanif, EMEA Financial Crimes, Stripe

Patrick Lord, Commercial Director, Diligencia

Abeer Al Fayez, MLRO, Rain

Danyelle Gerges, Regional Director Middle East, Financial Services Volunteer Corps

All sessions are free to attend, yet we are encouraging all delegates to make an even greater impact in the fight against financial crime by offering a small donation to Unseen, now or when registering for each session.

Unseen supports survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking and operates the Modern Slavery & Exploitation Helpline. They work collaboratively with businesses and governments to create strategies and policies that will prevent modern slavery. Every pound donated gets them closer to their goal of ending slavery.

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization for Anti-Financial Crime professionals. We support individuals and organizations who are dedicated to ending financial crime through thought leadership, continuing professional education, and our best-in-class peer network.

ACAMS achieves our mission by:

Certifying the achievements of our members

Creating networking platforms to share best practices at both local and international levels

Providing world-class continuing professional education for all levels of Anti-

Financial Crime professionals, regardless of location, sector or industry

Supporting organizations to build robust Anti-Financial Crime readiness

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. Its founders first became involved with cryptoassets in 2011, when they recognised the technology’s potential to open up financial services to unprecedented innovation and competition. With that in mind, they launched the world’s first compliance tools based on blockchain analytics in 2015. As the technology matures, new blockchains emerge and regulations evolve – our mission has remained the same: To protect our customers from financial crime in cryptoassets. Backed by investors Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk and uncovered activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Hummingbird is a platform for managing compliance operations. Financial Institutions use Hummingbird to organize and automate compliance investigations and reporting. The platform is designed to automate repetitive tasks and create structured data for machine learning, resulting in an 80-90% reduction in average time per case. Hummingbird enables compliance teams to cut costs dramatically without sacrificing quality.

Hummingbird’s founding team brings together product and regulatory experience from organizations like the OCC, the Department of the Treasury, Square, and IDEO. Hummingbird is using data and design to modernize regulatory compliance in finance.

Jumio helps organisations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 200 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

The Law Boutique is a Legal Optimisation Company – the first of its kind. Founded in 2017 with the mission to make Legal work better and smarter, we take a uniquely holistic approach to optimising Legal functions. We do this through:

Standardisation. Standardising legal documents with templates, playbooks and canned responses to ensure consistency across your organisation’s legal landscape.

Simplification. Simplifying legal and compliance processes by adopting a user-centric design approach to maximise adoption.

Streamlining. Streamlining functions through targeted tech and outsourcing services.

As part of this, we offer expert Financial Regulatory support. We’re the first port of call for regulatory matters, using our expertise to advise, support and assist businesses.

We also offer a number of essential services in data protection, supporting our customers’ compliance the easy way. This includes DPO-as-a-service and GDPR evaluation and remediation services.

Let us help turn your Legal function into a commercial advantage.