Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Financial Crime Compliance Culture and Risks in the Middle East
Mideast Streets
financial crime
compliance
risks
Middle East

Financial Crime Compliance Culture and Risks in the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Sat, Jun 5, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-10) here.

Join us for an exciting session on Financial Crime Compliance Culture and Risks in the Middle East

About this event

TCAE is excited to invite Mohamed Radhi, Head of Anti-Financial Crimes, Khaleeji Commercial Bank to share his views on the Financial Crime compliance culture and risks in the Middle East. The session will highlight how the financial crime compliance culture has evolved in banks over recent years across the Middle East. The speaker will discuss the key elements towards implementing a strong compliance culture and the risks and challenges involved in building such a culture. Lastly, the session will also share insights on how to challenge the mindset that Compliance is a cost-center rather than a revenue source and the benefits of using innovative AML technologies.

Learning Outcomes

The evolution of the financial crime compliance culture

Why gaining the confidence of senior management and business segments is important towards achieving a strong compliance culture

How to manage conflict between the financial crime compliance function and other business segments

Leveraging AML innovative technologies as a revenue source for the organization

Speaker

Mohamed Radhi, Head of Anti-Financial Crimes | Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Mohamed Radhi has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in governance, regulatory compliance and financial crime compliance. He is currently heading the Anti-Financial Crimes Department at Khaleeji Commercial Bank – Bahrain. Prior to that, Mohamed held numerous senior compliance roles at Ahlibank – Oman, Commercial Bank International – UAE and Thomson Reuters – UAE.

Mohamed has had extensive experience with various financial institutions and regulators in the Middle East in the field of compliance and financial crime compliance.

Mohamed holds an MA in International Management from Regents Business School, London. He is a certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and holds an International Diploma from the International Compliance Association – UK.

Moderator

Souzan Esmaili, Compliance & AML Consultant | Founder, TCAE

Souzan Esmaili has over 15 years of international experience in consultancy and training with a focus on Regulatory Compliance, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption and RegTech. She worked for various financial institutions and consultancies in Dubai and Toronto.

In Toronto, she worked with one of the international banks and covered their Anti-Bribery and Corruption program for Canada and Latin America.

Prior to moving to Canada, Souzan worked as a senior consultant and assisted her clients to understand their compliance needs, advised on meeting regulatory requirements and managed a multitude of remediation projects. She has acted as the Compliance Officer and MLRO for a number of firms regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and advised extensively on matters related to Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

In October 2019, Souzan created Toronto Compliance and AML Events (TCAE) with a passion to help the AML and Compliance professionals to connect and inform them of relevant events based in Toronto. In March 2020, Souzan launched The Knowledge Series where she brings international industry experts and thought leaders to share their knowledge and experience with the AML and Compliance professionals around the world.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.