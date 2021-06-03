Sat, Jun 5, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-10) here.

Join us for an exciting session on Financial Crime Compliance Culture and Risks in the Middle East

About this event

TCAE is excited to invite Mohamed Radhi, Head of Anti-Financial Crimes, Khaleeji Commercial Bank to share his views on the Financial Crime compliance culture and risks in the Middle East. The session will highlight how the financial crime compliance culture has evolved in banks over recent years across the Middle East. The speaker will discuss the key elements towards implementing a strong compliance culture and the risks and challenges involved in building such a culture. Lastly, the session will also share insights on how to challenge the mindset that Compliance is a cost-center rather than a revenue source and the benefits of using innovative AML technologies.

Learning Outcomes

The evolution of the financial crime compliance culture

Why gaining the confidence of senior management and business segments is important towards achieving a strong compliance culture

How to manage conflict between the financial crime compliance function and other business segments

Leveraging AML innovative technologies as a revenue source for the organization

Speaker

Mohamed Radhi, Head of Anti-Financial Crimes | Khaleeji Commercial Bank

Mohamed Radhi has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in governance, regulatory compliance and financial crime compliance. He is currently heading the Anti-Financial Crimes Department at Khaleeji Commercial Bank – Bahrain. Prior to that, Mohamed held numerous senior compliance roles at Ahlibank – Oman, Commercial Bank International – UAE and Thomson Reuters – UAE.

Mohamed has had extensive experience with various financial institutions and regulators in the Middle East in the field of compliance and financial crime compliance.

Mohamed holds an MA in International Management from Regents Business School, London. He is a certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and holds an International Diploma from the International Compliance Association – UK.

Moderator

Souzan Esmaili, Compliance & AML Consultant | Founder, TCAE

Souzan Esmaili has over 15 years of international experience in consultancy and training with a focus on Regulatory Compliance, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption and RegTech. She worked for various financial institutions and consultancies in Dubai and Toronto.

In Toronto, she worked with one of the international banks and covered their Anti-Bribery and Corruption program for Canada and Latin America.

Prior to moving to Canada, Souzan worked as a senior consultant and assisted her clients to understand their compliance needs, advised on meeting regulatory requirements and managed a multitude of remediation projects. She has acted as the Compliance Officer and MLRO for a number of firms regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and advised extensively on matters related to Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC).

In October 2019, Souzan created Toronto Compliance and AML Events (TCAE) with a passion to help the AML and Compliance professionals to connect and inform them of relevant events based in Toronto. In March 2020, Souzan launched The Knowledge Series where she brings international industry experts and thought leaders to share their knowledge and experience with the AML and Compliance professionals around the world.