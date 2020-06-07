Fiqh After Maliki School (in German)

Date and time: June 4-30, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Fiqh is the science of the Quran and Sunna-derived judgments regarding the actions of the one responsible for his actions before Allah.

In this webinar the so-called “Muqaddima al-ʿAšmāwīya” is to be read, translated and explained. This classic text is a concise and precise treatise of Fiqh after the Mālikītische school and was written by Imam ʿAbd al-Bārī Ibn ʾAḥmad al-ʿAšmāwī, an Azhar scholar from the 10th century. The text leads into the legal judgments of the ʿIbāda- Actions, ritual purity (aṭ-ṭahāra), prayer (aṣ-ṣalāh) and fasting (aṣ-ṣiyām).

Knowledge of the Arabic language is not a prerequisite for understanding the text in this webinar. The course is suitable for beginners who want to learn the judgments and norms of ritual purity and prayer, but also for students of Islamology, Islamic Studies and Fiqh who want to develop a classic text.

The units are recorded, the participants receive the original text and a German translation.

The webinar course takes place on nine dates:

04.06.20 (7-8.30pm)

11.06.20 (7-8.30pm)

18.06.20 (7-8.30pm)

25.06.20 (7-8.30pm)

02.07.20 (7-8.30pm)

09.07.20 (7-8.30pm)

16.07.20 (7-8.30pm)

23.07.20 (7-8.30pm)

30.07.20 (7-8.30pm)

The webinar will be held by:

Mohamed Matar: born 1989 in Berlin, Dipl. Verwaltungswirt, B.A. Islamic studies and currently a student of Islamic studies in Khartoum / Sudan at the International University of Africa, he works as an imam, pastor and as a trainer for various topics

The speaker has studied this and other teaching texts from the Mālikītische School with scholars in Morocco and Sudan.

After the respective unit, the participants receive the video as a download for personal use.

Are you taking part in a web seminar/webinar for the first time?

Participation is very simple: the seminar is offered online as a so-called webinar. All you need is a PC/laptop with an Internet connection, as well as a speaker and microphone or better: a headset. A separate program does not have to be downloaded for this. After registration, each participant will receive a code by email that can be used to link to the webinar page. There you can follow the seminar live.

Webinars are designed so that the participants can also use the microphone to ask questions to the lecturer or use the chat function for written requests.

At the end of the event, the webinars are available to the participants for download as video files.

FAQs

When do I get the access data?

The access data will be sent by email on the day of the event around 1 hour before the start. There is a link in it: Just click and the seminar access opens!

Until when can I register?

You can register until the last date in the webinar series. You will receive the recorded videos of the webinars that have already taken place when you book.