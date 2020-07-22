Fireside Chat: The Iraqi Market

Date and time: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 9 to 10 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Ever wondered if Iraq has a potential market for business expansions? What about their tech industry, do they have communities of tech experts and users? Are there certain regions in the country with higher rates of business potentiality? How resilient has the Iraqi market been after surviving several wars and economic crises?

Who is Ali Hilli?

Ali Hilli serves as the youth & entrepreneurship consultant, acting head of CER Unit at Zain Iraq, and chief operations officer at ChickMania Multimedia Agency. He is an active community member in both Jordan and Iraq. He’s been involved in the StartupWeekend program for the past 6 years, the chapter lead for techfugees in Jordan, and was recently named as Techstar’s community leader of the year. His background varies from software development to business administration from both AAU and NYIT.

Join us:

Join our Fireside Chat with Ali Hilli, youth & entrepreneurship consultant at Zain Iraq, moderated by Neda AlDaihani, founder & CEO of Brilliant Lab, to gain an insight into the Iraqi market.