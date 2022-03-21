The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
First Communal Matzah Baking Comes to Gulf
Mideast Streets
Passover
Association of Gulf Jewish Communities
Elie Abadie
Matzah

First Communal Matzah Baking Comes to Gulf

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2022

Locally produced matzah in addition to a record 775 pounds coming to the Gulf this Passover

DUBAI – The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, will provide another religious first for the region by bringing matzah baking to several GCC countries in the lead up to Passover, which begins Friday, April 15.

Additionally, the group has arranged for the shipment of 775 pounds of matzah to be distributed throughout the GCC, a nearly 20-percent increase as compared to last Passover.

“As Jewish life in the Gulf continues its historic rise, there is a greater need for matzah than in years past,” said the AGJC’s Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie. “Our objective in creating the AGJC was to share resources among the communities in the region and by bringing in matzah, and localized baking in some countries, more Jews will be able to have the convenience of celebrating Passover here this year.”

“We are very excited to be baking matzah with our communities this year, it is something that some used to do individually in the past, but this year we will be able to bring families and children to participate in this mitzvah,” said AGJC President Ebrahim Nonoo. “We have seen an influx of Jewish people moving to the GCC over the last year and are expecting several Passover programs in our countries this year as well. We are thrilled to have an increased demand for matzah and to be able to ship in more matzah this year than ever before.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.