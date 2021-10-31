Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

First Jewish Dating Website Debuts in the Gulf
Mideast Streets
Association of Gulf Jewish Communities
matchmaking
dating

First Jewish Dating Website Debuts in the Gulf

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2021

DUBAI – The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, has launched the first Jewish dating website in the region with the aim of pairing up local Jewish singles.

The platform JSG, which stands for “Jewish Singles in the Gulf,” debuts with a website where participants are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire and then a group of matchmakers recommend matches.

“As our communities throughout the GCC experienced unprecedented growth over the past few years, we have seen more and more singles move here with an interest in establishing more permanent roots in the region,” said AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo. “By helping these singles find their spouses in the GCC, they are more likely to get married here and establish their families here, which in turn grows Jewish communal life and the need for more Jewish institutions like schools, kosher food, etc.”

“The buzz around JSG has reverberated around the world and in the weeks leading up to the launch of the platform, we received interest from dozens of singles in the region,” said AGJC Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie. “We are starting with a website and hope to grow this into singles events and programs very soon. It is so important for us to work with singles living in our region to help them find relationships with other Jews.”

Those who are interested in signing up for the platform can visit http://gulfjewish.org/jsg.

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) is the umbrella organization for the Jewish communities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are building and enhancing Jewish life in the region. While each community is independent, they share a common goal and vision – for Jewish life to flourish in the Gulf for the benefit of both residents and visitors. The AGJC oversees programming and services such as the Beth Din of Arabia, the Arabian Kosher Certification Agency, lifecycle events and other community programs. For more information, visit www.gulfjewish.org.

