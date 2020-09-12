Date and time: September 14, 2020, 5:30 pm and September 15, 2020, 7:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

For further information contact: Sharon Gefen 054-4494494

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will hold the next World Diamond Congress in a virtual format on September 14-15, 2020. The congress, a biennial gathering of the WFDB and IDMA, was originally planned to be held in Hong Kong in November 2020, but was moved to a digital format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You are invited to attend the open sessions of the World Diamond Congress. Below are details of the sessions, including the names of the speakers. After the closing session, there will be a talk by David Kellie, CEO of the Natural Diamond Council, who will reveal their new global advertising campaign.

September 14, 2020

17:30-18:15 Tel Aviv Time

Opening Session

WFDB and IDMA First Virtual and 39th World Diamond Congress

“Diamonds in the Next Normal”

Speakers:

Yoram Dvash, WFDB Acting President and Israel Diamond Exchange President

Ronnie VanderLinden, IDMA President

Edward Asscher, WDC President

Gaetano Cavalieri, CIBJO President

Presentation of Get Diamonds

Kim Pelletier, CEO

Click here to join the webinar.

____________________________________________________________

September 15, 2020

18:15 – 19:15 Tel Aviv Time

Congress Closing Session

Speakers:

Yoram Dvash, WFDB President

Ronnie VanderLinden, IDMA President

Peter Karakchiev, Head of International Relations Alrosa

“What you need to know about the System of Warranties”

Click here to join the webinar.

______________________________________________________

September 15, 2020

19:30 – 20:00 Tel Aviv Time

Guest lecture – David Kellie, CEO, Natural Diamond Council

“Marketing Diamonds to Future Generations”

Click here to join the webinar.