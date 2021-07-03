Protecting Truth During Tension

Focus on Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Leadership Roles
Mideast Streets
women
leadership

Focus on Challenges and Opportunities for Women in Leadership Roles

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2021

Starts on Thu, 8 Jul 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Come join our panellists as they talk about their personal challenges, and opportunities for women in leadership roles

About this event

Panellists:

Hira Ali (Author, Executive Leadership Coach & Equality Advocate)

Ebba Qureshi (Founder & CEO FemGames)

Zara Mohammed (Secretary – General of the Muslim Council of Britain)

Moderator:

Emb Hashmi (BBC Journalist)

Hira Ali (Author, Executive Leadership Coach & Equality Advocate.)An inspiring leadership trainer and career coach, Hira Ali has been committed to helping others achieve their potential throughout her award-winning career. She is an Associate Certified Coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and a licensed Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) Practitioner. Hira is also a successful entrepreneur who has launched several businesses to support her mission, including Advancing Your Potential, Career Excel, International Women Empowerment Events and most recently, The Grey Area, which focuses on decoding inclusion. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Huff Post, and Entrepreneur, among hundreds of other TV, radio and print outlets, and earned Hira several prestigious honours including the Top 100 Women-Lift Effects award, the Women in Media award, The Baton Awards Entrepreneur of the Year and recognition as an Outstanding British Pakistani by British Pakistan Foundation. She was also named as a top D&I voice to follow on LinkedIn and featured as a role model in Girls Who Do You Want To Be alongside phenomenal world changers. In 2019, Hira released her first book entitled Her Way to the Top: A Guide to Smashing the Glass Ceiling which earned outstanding reviews globally. Hira’s second companion book—Her Allies: A Practical Toolkit to Help Men Lead through Advocacy—invites men to join the gender equality movement.

Ebba Qureshi (Founder & CEO FemGames)Ebba is an accomplished campaigner with qualified experience of working in the Public Relations, Communications sector as well as developing high profile events. An active entrepreneur striving to empower women entrepreneurs across Pakistan. She is the founder and CEO of FemGames, where she aims to implement structured PE lessons for girls’ schools across Pakistan.

Zara Mohammed (Secretary – General of the Muslim Council of Britain)

Zara Mohammed is a Law & Politics graduate. She is currently a third sector consultant. In 2018, she was the Assistant Secretary General at the Muslim Council of Britain as well as the head of Media and Communications for the Muslim Council of Scotland. In January of this year, she became the MCB’s youngest and first female Secretary General.

Emb Hashmi (BBC Journalist)

Emb Hashmi is a award winning journalist who works for the BBC.

She is also a film maker and #BREAKTHEGLASS podcast host where famous women such as Baroness Scotland QC, Asma Khan, Dawn Butler MP and the acting ambassador to the U.S embassy opened up about their barriers during their rise including racism, prejudice and misogyny.

She also founded the charity Rising Girl which educates, inspires and empowers thousands of young women in the UK and Pakistan, its work has been recognised by members of Parliament, peers and police commissioners. The charity has also recently partnered with Birmingham 2022 commonwealth games.

Emb also served as a advisor for Common Purpose helping to select the top young global emerging leaders.

She has also been featured in 100 women’s story – Women who inspire, empower and uplift as well as Opening up about her own personal barriers in Hello magazine to inspire other women.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
