Wed, Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, undereating or bulimia. For more information, or a list of additional meetings throughout the United States and the world, call (U.S.) 781-932-6300, or locally 058-513-1253, or visit www.foodaddicts.org.