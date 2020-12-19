Food Market of Tunis

Dec 24 and 31, 2020, 10 to 10:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

The capital of Tunisia is a show of aromas and voices. It’s the ideal place to find out about this market!

Among the stalls, there’s meat, spices and couscous, and we also found black-kohl-dye you can line your eyes with, as well as henna and natural sponges. Of course, the most interesting thing to do was to go to the stalls of spices and seeds. Spices like cardamom, pepper, cinnamon and saffron, which are all used in Tunisian cuisine, are placed in large felt sacks. On this tour, you can practically smell the scents of jasmine and musk! A great to way to excite your palate right before the holiday’s festive dinners!

What to expect

Get ready for something special. We’re travelling to Tunis & Carthage with no passport, no plane ticket and no luggage. And yet you’ll experience all the sights, sounds and stories with just your laptop, favorite snack and amazing guide.

The tour will last about 40 mins and will be live-streamed by your guide directly from Tunis & Carthage. Forget about slideshows or pre-recorded videos, this is a live broadcast and anything can happen!

While on the tour you’ll be able to see a full-screen video of your guide and their surroundings, interact with them and other travellers through the live chat, see where you are in the world on a map and show your appreciation with a tip.

