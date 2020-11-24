Food Preservation: Stocks & Soups

Sat, Nov 28, 2020, 1 to 3 pm Eastern Standard Time

Tickets here.

Learn to create delicious and hearty stocks and soups to extend the life of produce and ingredients!

About this Event

Join us for this workshop on creating delicious and hearty stock and soups. Learn from Chef Bashir Munye with a variety of simple and exciting recipes that minimizes food waste, extends the life of your vegetables and ingredients, and creates great meals that are ready to enjoy or freeze for later!

Hot tip: If you aren’t able to join us on the live date, don’t worry! You can still register, and you’ll receive a download of the entire workshop to complete on your own time at a later date!

Ingredients and Materials: When you receive your order confirmation email, you’ll get an ingredient shopping list, including any materials needed to complete the recipes.

PWYC Donation: In lieu of tickets, we ask that participants contribute a Pay-What-You-Can Donation, only if you are able. Donations go directly to supporting the Neighbourhood Food Hub’s Emergency Food Program. Please see tickets for more details.

Accessibility: Please let us know if you have any accessibility requirements, and we will be happy to accommodate!

Workshop Format: This workshop will be lead by facilitator Hema Ramsingh, with a 45 prerecorded video of the recipes in action, followed by a 45 minute Q&A with Chef Bashir Munye. All workshops will be available to participants for download – we encourage folks to save the video and try the recipes again and again!

About the Chef: Chef Bashir Munye is part of a new generation of Toronto chefs who are inspired by global cuisine while creating the future of local and sustainable food ideas. A true global child, Bashir’s experience of food embraces many geographical and cultural boundaries. Born in Somalia, and raised in Italy, he has called Toronto home for the past 22 years. Growing up in the Mediterranean fresh, seasonal foods was the norm. Chef Bashir continues this tradition through his farmer’s market operations where he connects to the local farming and artisanal food business community. His approach to cooking is simple. He is a passionate advocate for promoting diverse food representative of Toronto multicultural communities. He believes and advocates for access to good quality food for everyone.

Currently, Bashir is a culinary professor at George Brown College, Food consultant/ recipe developer and an academic researcher.

This is a City of Toronto Community Reduce & Reuse Program. Learn more at www.toronto.ca/reduce-reuse (see example below).