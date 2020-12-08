You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Foreign Policy for New Times Launch with Lisa Nandy and Waad Al-Kateab
Mideast Streets
Foreign Policy
United Kingdom
British Labour Party

Foreign Policy for New Times Launch with Lisa Nandy and Waad Al-Kateab

The Media Line Staff
12/08/2020

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 19:00 - 21:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

In light of COVID, the new US president and our own change of leadership now is the time to revisit Labour’s approach to foreign policy.

Open Labour with Labour Campaign for International Development are delighted to launch a new pamphlet written by Dr Harry Pitts and Professor Paul Thompson looking at how Labour Foreign Policy has changed in the last 30 years and comparing and critiquing approaches with a conclusion indicating a path forward for a new approach to Foreign Policy.

The foreword by Alex Sobel and Professor Mary Kaldor outlines a different approach to Left Internationalism based on Human Security, global rights and respecting Self-Determination which Open Labour will build on in a series of Pamphlets of which this is the first.

The authors will be joined by Lisa Nandy, the Shadow Foreign Secretary, who is referenced in the Pamphlet.

We are also delighted to be joined by Oscar-nominated and Emmy and BAFTA award-winning journalist Waad Al-Kateab who made the incredible documentary For Sama and an Emmy for her coverage of the Battle for Aleppo for Channel 4. Waad is a board member of the Syrian British Council and made the BBC list of 100 women and Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020

David Taylor, Vice-Chair of Labour Campaign for International Development will also speak of their Responsibility to Protect campaign.

The event is free but donations between £5 and £10 will get an advance copy of the pamphlet before its available on General Release. Donations of £10 or more will receive a printed copy of the pamphlet once available inclusive of postage.

