Date and time: Monday, September 28, 2020, 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

A virtual conversation with filmmakers who will reflect on films with themes of forgiveness and more.

Forgive Me Film-a-thon is an alternative way to experience Yom Kippur, designed for those of us who find it easier to reflect with thoughtful movies and who treat movie theaters as our temples. Join us for a virtual conversation with filmmakers who reflect on films with themes of forgiveness and discuss how their own work relates to the messages of the holiday.

We are proud to host one of Israel’s most acclaimed directors—Avi Nesher (The Troupe, Turn Left at the End of the World, The Other Story) and Robi Damelin, the subject of the film One Day After Peace, to discuss themes of forgiveness and atonement as presented in their films, and the power of cinema to generate change.

To view these films, please visit Israel Film Center STREAM. These films will be available for FREE starting Sunday, Sept 27 through Yom Kippur ending Sept 28. A discount code will be sent to all registrants on Sun, Sept 27.

The Other Story

Dir. Avi Nesher | 117 min | Israel | 2019

A suspenseful, poignant, and humorous story through the eyes of two rebellious young women from two troubled families that tangle in the most unexpected ways in Jerusalem. As the characters’ warring personal convictions and intimate anxieties clash, the secular and religious world views they hold dear also come to embody the struggle for identity reflecting present-day Israel.

One Day After Peace

Dir. Erez Laufer, Miri Laufer | 86 min | Israel | 2012

Can the means used to resolve the conflict in South Africa be applied to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict? As someone who experienced both conflicts firsthand, Robi Damelin wonders about this. At first she attempted to initiate a dialogue with the Palestinian who killed her child. When her overtures were rejected, she embarked on a journey back to South Africa to learn more about the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s efforts in overcoming years of enmity.

Presented in partnership with American Friends of the Parents Circle

While this event is free, we hope you will consider supporting the Carole Zabar Center for Film with a donation. We are working hard to ensure that our fall offerings continue to be accessible to all and inspire our community during a time when we need it most. We are only able to do this with your support. Suggested donation: $10. Donate here.