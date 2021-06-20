Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Form #6 – Academy & Design
Mideast Streets
Design
Gender
Hebrew
Bezalel Academy of Art and Design

Form #6 – Academy & Design

The Media Line Staff
06/20/2021

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

And we’re back, live and in person!

We have missed seeing all of your pretty faces, and we could all use a good excuse to meet.

This time, the theme is Academy & Design and is fully produced and designed by our talented interns from Shenkar.

What’s cooking?

Drinks, snacks, music, inspiring speakers and YOU!

Location: Designit studio + livestream.

Meet the speakers at the upcoming FORM event:

Michal Shomer- the creator & designer of Multi-Gender Hebrew, a new set of Hebrew letters facilitating multi-gender reading and writing. Shomer began her work on the new letters as part of her graduation project at HIT (advisor: @judasher) and today she continues to extend support for her groundbreaking Multi-Gender Hebrew type. In her lecture, Michal will address the unique challenges of the Hebrew language—specifically around issues of gender equality—and will present a new multi-gendered writing system tackling these issues.

Ohad Hadad- a designer, print lover, and graphic creator who specializes in designing, books, and visual identities for cultural events such as exhibitions and festivals. Hadad graduated from Bezalel’s graphic design Bds program in 2015 and is currently studying for his MFA in graphic design from Bezalel as well. In his talk, Hadad will present some of his works created during and after his studies, discuss their differences, and question the academy’s position, its role, and its relevance to today’s ever-changing culture. differences, and question

Ayal Zakin- winner of the Edmond de Rothschild Prize for Design (2020) — is an independent graphic designer who specializes in design for culture, art, and academia. Zakin is a graduate of the Department of Visual Communication, Bezalel (2013) and for the past four years has been a permanent lecturer in the Department of Visual Communication at Bezalel. He teaches Typography, Poster Design, Design Thinking, and is a final project adviser. Zakin loves working on complex typography and designing text-rich printing projects, as well as working on complex graphic languages, and building image-based sequences for printed objects and screens alike. Among his clients, you could find the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Beit Ariela, the Israeli Academy of Film and Television, the Petah Tikva Museum, and more.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.