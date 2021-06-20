Form #6 – Academy & Design

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Location: Designit studio + livestream.

Michal Shomer- the creator & designer of Multi-Gender Hebrew, a new set of Hebrew letters facilitating multi-gender reading and writing. Shomer began her work on the new letters as part of her graduation project at HIT (advisor: @judasher) and today she continues to extend support for her groundbreaking Multi-Gender Hebrew type. In her lecture, Michal will address the unique challenges of the Hebrew language—specifically around issues of gender equality—and will present a new multi-gendered writing system tackling these issues.

Ohad Hadad- a designer, print lover, and graphic creator who specializes in designing, books, and visual identities for cultural events such as exhibitions and festivals. Hadad graduated from Bezalel’s graphic design Bds program in 2015 and is currently studying for his MFA in graphic design from Bezalel as well. In his talk, Hadad will present some of his works created during and after his studies, discuss their differences, and question the academy’s position, its role, and its relevance to today’s ever-changing culture. differences, and question

Ayal Zakin- winner of the Edmond de Rothschild Prize for Design (2020) — is an independent graphic designer who specializes in design for culture, art, and academia. Zakin is a graduate of the Department of Visual Communication, Bezalel (2013) and for the past four years has been a permanent lecturer in the Department of Visual Communication at Bezalel. He teaches Typography, Poster Design, Design Thinking, and is a final project adviser. Zakin loves working on complex typography and designing text-rich printing projects, as well as working on complex graphic languages, and building image-based sequences for printed objects and screens alike. Among his clients, you could find the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Beit Ariela, the Israeli Academy of Film and Television, the Petah Tikva Museum, and more.