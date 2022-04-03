The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Founder Runway Launch Party
Mideast Streets
startups

Founder Runway Launch Party

The Media Line Staff
04/03/2022

Tue, Apr 5, 2022 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Ytech Runway is rebranding to Founder Runway! Same valuable content for startups with a New & Shiny look.

About this event

Join us for an exciting and fun networking party.

We are celebrating spring and renewal with a new look for our good ol’ startup toolbox!

YTech Runway has rebranded to FOUNDER RUNWAY and we are celebrating!

Come meet other founders, share experiences and best practices, enjoy the Runway community contacts, knowledge and power, and help us celebrate with some awesome music, drinks & friends from the high-tech ecosystem!

Also, get the chance to win prizes from our lucky draw!

1st Prize: Free consulting from Yigal Arnon & Co. Law Firm

2nd Prize: 500$ value flight ticket to Europe

3rd Prize: Brimag Coffee Machine

All you need to do is register for the party and get ready to have an amazing night!

*A special thank you to our friends at Intel Ignite for hosting the party!*

