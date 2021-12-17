Founder Runway Launch Party
Tue, Dec 28, 2021 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)
Location: Intel Ignite, Azrieli Center. Triangular Building, Floor 27, Tel Aviv, 104818
Ytech Runway is re-branding to Founder Runway! Same valuable content for startups with a New & Shiny look.
About this event
Join us for an exciting and fun networking party.
We are celebrating the new look for our good ol’ startup toolbox! Come meet other founders, share experiences and best practices, enjoy the Runway community contacts, knowledge and power, and help us celebrate with some awesome music, drinks & friends from the high-tech ecosystem!
Also, join our “MEME Contest” for the chance to win one of three prizes!
1st Prize: 5 hours of Legal Consultation by Yigal Arnon & Co.
2nd Prize: Plane Ticket to Europe from Diesenhaus Group
3rd Prize: Brimag Coffee Machine
Competition instructions:
- create a meme using one of the suggested websites
- upload to Founder Runway Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FounderRunway/)
- attend the Founder Runway Launch Party to pick your favorites
All you need to do is register for the party, follow the competition instructions, and get ready to have an amazing night!
*A special thank you to Intel Ignite for hosting our launch party.*