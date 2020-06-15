Date and time: Saturday, June 20, 2020 and Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10 am to 2:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£10) here.

1st 4 Education & Qubāʾ Institute PRESENT: THE FOUNDING FATHERS OF FIQH

A two-day course on the lives of the 4 Imams of Fiqh

Course Instructor: Shaykh Muhammad Sbini (Ebrahim College)

Online via zoom

Email: info@1st4education.co.uk | Telephone: 0208 125 4236

The Four Imams

The Four Imams, who were all Mujtahids, played a very vital role in the development of jurisprudence. This course will take you along a motivating journey through the life and genius of Imam Abu Hanifah, the dignity of Imam Malik, the talents of Imam al-Shafi’i and the steadfastness of Imam Ahmad.

Imam Abu Hanifa, Imam Malik, Imam Shafi and Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal were all great Muslims and very important figures in the history of Islam. Their teachings laid the foundations of Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh). It is their works and effort that has provided a manual that the Muslims can use to adhere to the laws laid down by the Shari’ah.

Islamic jurisprudence cannot be discussed except under the purview of the four great imams of fiqh and their schools of thought. It is vital to note and realize that despite the differences of opinion in the matters of fiqh, these blessed imams had nothing but the utmost respect for each other. A study of their lives will show the level of respect and honor they had for one another.

This course will cover the following:

Their lives

Their development in knowledge

Their teachers

Their special qualities

Their states

Their books

Their students

The principles of their schools

The most famous scholars of their schools

The most famous books authored by their schools

The development of the schools

The origins of their schools

Shaykh Muhammad Sbini was born in 1967 in Damascus (Syria). He studied Shariah under the Grand Mufti of Syria Shaykh Ahmad Keftaro (RA) for about 15 years, at the Shariah Institute for Dawah and Guidance (Abu An-noor).

After he graduated he continued his education in The International Faculty for Dawah (Damascus). He came to England in 1992 and has been involved in different Islamic activities and taught several different Islamic subjects such as Arabic, Usul Al-Fiqh, Shafe’e Fiqh, Aqeedah, and Seerah.

In 2002 he began lecturing at Ebrahim College and he has taught Arabic and Aqeedah. He currently teaches Seerah of The Prophet Muhmmad (SAW), and the Stories of The Prophets (Qasas Al-Anbiya).