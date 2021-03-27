FQMS Gaza Webinar

Sat, 27 Mar 2021 18:00 - 19:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£10 – £40) here.

This is the third of a trio of fundraising events to raise money for medical education in Palestine.

About this Event

We hope to raise £20,000 per event through donations.

Please donate now if you can. The level of poverty across all of Palestine has become more critical and every day counts.

The focus of this webinar will be Gaza, in particular Al Azhar and Islamic University of Gaza Medical Schools.

Our speakers include: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah (renowned Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon), Mr David Nott (renowned War Surgeon), Dr Fadel Naim (Dean of the Islamic University of Gaza) and Dr Anwar Alshaikhkhalil (Vice Dean of the Islamic University of Gaza). There will also be a Q&A with 3 medical students and one graduate who studied medicine in Gaza.

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah is a British-Palestinian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. He completed his medical education at University of Glasgow in the UK.

In 2012, he became Head of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the American University of Beirut Medical Centre and in 2015 co-founded and became director of the Conflict Medicine Programme at Global Health Institute at the American University of Beirut.

He returned to the UK in 2020 and continues his in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He is an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College University of London. He has published extensively on war injuries including a medical textbook, “Reconstructing the War Injured Patient” and has a forthcoming book, “Treating the War Injured Child.”

He has worked as a war surgeon in Iraq, South Lebanon and during the 3 wars in the Gaza Strip. His work was featured by numerous newspapers and media outlets notably La Monde, The Independent, Telegraph, BBC and CNN.

Mr David Nott is a world renowned war surgeon. He is a Consultant at St Mary’s Hospital where he specialises in vascular and trauma surgery and also performs cancer surgery at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

For the past 25 years, Mr Nott has taken unpaid leave each year to work for the aid agencies Médecins Sans Frontières, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Syria Relief. He has provided surgical treatment to patients in a range of conflict and catastrophe zones in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Chad, Darfur, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Iraq, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Central African Republic, Gaza and Nepal.

As well as treating patients affected by conflict and catastrophe and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charitable causes, Mr Nott teaches advanced surgical skills to local medics and surgeons when he is abroad. In Britain, he teaches the Surgical Training for the Austere Environment (STAE) course at the Royal College of Surgeons.

In 2015, Mr Nott established the David Nott Foundation with his wife Elly. The Foundation supports surgeons in developing their operating skills for war-zones and austere environments. In 2019, Picador published David’s bestselling memoir, War Doctor.

Mr Nott will tell us about his vast experience of working in war zones such as in Gaza.

Imran Yusuf is a Kenyan-born British stand-up comedian of Indian Muslim descent. He is renowned as a skilful raconteur who seamlessly weaves socio-political satire with heartfelt introspection in his charmingly endearing trademark styling. Languid, punchy, cheeky and utterly loveable, Imran has established himself as a truly unique voice in the world of comedy.

Imran came to notice following rave reviews and a Best Newcomer nomination for the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2010 and appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, both in the summer of 2010.

In January 2017, Imran went out to the occupied territories with MAP and the late Jeremy Hardy. They made a short film about the condition of health under occupation.

In 2015, Imran hosted the first ever “HaLOL” comedy night to celebrate the growing talent of British Muslim comedy in the UK, after which along with CEO of Unitas Communications; Muddassar Ahmed, Imran became a Director of HaLOL Entertainment, a non-profit organisation seeking to encourage participation in the arts amongst minority communities.

Imran’s latest solo show “Saint, Sinner, Sufi”, proved to be his deepest work yet, observing and acknowledging his journey towards middle-age maturity. The show debuted at The Edinburgh Festival in 2018.

Dr Fadel Naim studied medicine at Friedrich Alexander University, Germany and went on to get his PhD in Orthopaedics and Traumatology from Gazi University, Turkey. He was Medical Director of El Wafa Rehab Hospital in Gaza. Dr Naim has been Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza since 2015. Since 2003, Dr Naim has been Consultant of Orthopaedic Surgery at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. He is also Chairman of the Palestinian Physician Syndicate in Southern Governorates.

Dr Anwar Al-Shaikh Khalil has been Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Islamic University of Gaza since 2009. He is a Senior Consultant Paediatrician; Head of the Higher committee and Paediatric Scientific Committee in the Palestinian Medical Council. He was the former director of the Al-Nassr Paediatric Hospital, MOH. He has been Coordinator and Supervisor of the students’ elective courses and external relations for the past 11 years.

Ms Asmaa Abu Hamada is currently studying medicine at Al Azhar University, Gaza. She is due to graduate next summer.

Dr Haytham Shuhaiber graduated from the Islamic University of Gaza in 2017. He started his residency programme in paediatrics at Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar last year.

Mr Hisham Abuamro is currently studying medicine at the Islamic University of Gaza. He is due to graduate this summer.