Free Legal Assistance for Arab Parents

Mon, Jan 11, 2021, 3 to 5 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

This event is open to Arab parents who need free legal assistance. Learn more about AROC and their success stories.

PRESENTED BY: Linda Ereikat, AROC Case Manager

Zoom link will be emailed before the event date to those who register on Eventbrite.

DESCRIPTION: Learn how can Arab parents can get free legal assistance in the Bay Area. Learn about AROC services, what is available and how to get them. During COVID-19, learn parent success stories of children with special needs and how AROC can help.

CONTACT: info@familyresourcenavigators.org