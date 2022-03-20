FREE – Pharaoh Ramses III Medinet Habu: Temple of the Battle Virtual Tour

Sun, Mar 20, 2022 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The temple functioned as a funeral temple for Ramses III, the last greatest pharaoh of ancient Egypt, who was murdered in his harem…

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

Live event from Egypt with KHALED K., Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide

Medinat Habu, otherwise known as the Temple of Ramses III, is one of the greatest temples of the 20th dynasty. It was built by King Ramses III and dedicated to Amun-Ra, the main god of ancient Egypt at the time.

The temple also functioned as a funeral temple for Ramses III, meaning his funeral rites were performed there, before being buried in one of the many tombs in the Valley of the Kings. Funeral temples in Luxor, such as Medinat Habu, are also known as ‘temples of million years’ to indicate that they are meant to last for eternity.

Medinat Habu was the largest funeral temple built on the West Bank of Luxor, and exhibits the deepest carvings of all ancient monuments in the region, including a famous scene of the Libyans and the Sea Peoples, which makes this temple very unique and interesting.

With this virtual tour we will take you back in time and tell you about the life and death of the last greatest pharaoh of ancient Egypt, who was murdered by one of the wives in his harem.

