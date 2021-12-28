The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

FREE – Ramses II and the Battle of Qadesh. A Virtual Experience
Mideast Streets
Egyptology
Archaeology

FREE – Ramses II and the Battle of Qadesh. A Virtual Experience

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2021

Mon, Jan 3, 2022 10:00 PM - 11:15 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Ramses II has probably been the most famous pharaoh of Egypt and the Battle of Qadesh has probably been the most famous event of his reign.

About this event

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

Live stream event from Rome, with SIMONE L.: licensed tour guide of Rome and the Vatican City, Archeologist, Egyptologist with 15+ years of experience

EVENT DETAILS

  • Immersive Experience
  • Ramses II
  • Battle of Qadesh
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

EVENT DESCRIPTION

Ramses II has probably been the most famous pharaoh of Ancient Egypt. And the Battle of Qadesh has probably been the most famous event of his reign. It was celebrated and represented on dozens of monuments.

The royal propaganda displayed all its incredible capacity in order to make it the most famous military victory of the ancient world.

However many questions raise:

Did Ramses really win the battle?

Was it really able to affect the military and political balance of the Ancient Near East?

If not, why did the pharaoh invest that much on a fake/indecisive victory in terms of propaganda?

We’ll answer those and many other questions, following Ramses on his gilded chariot in front of the walls of Qadesh.

Stay with us!

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS and REQUIREMENTS

  • PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone
  • Stable internet connection
  • This experience will use Zoom

