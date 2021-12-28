FREE – Ramses II and the Battle of Qadesh. A Virtual Experience
Ramses II has probably been the most famous pharaoh of Egypt and the Battle of Qadesh has probably been the most famous event of his reign.
- Immersive Experience
- Ramses II
- Battle of Qadesh
- Live Q&A
- Contents suitable for children
EVENT DESCRIPTION
The royal propaganda displayed all its incredible capacity in order to make it the most famous military victory of the ancient world.
However many questions raise:
Did Ramses really win the battle?
Was it really able to affect the military and political balance of the Ancient Near East?
If not, why did the pharaoh invest that much on a fake/indecisive victory in terms of propaganda?
We’ll answer those and many other questions, following Ramses on his gilded chariot in front of the walls of Qadesh.
