FREE – Ramses II and the Battle of Qadesh. A Virtual Experience

Mon, Jan 3, 2022 10:00 PM - 11:15 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

About this event

LANGUAGE: ENGLISH

Live stream event from Rome, with SIMONE L.: licensed tour guide of Rome and the Vatican City, Archeologist, Egyptologist with 15+ years of experience

Ramses II

Battle of Qadesh

Ramses II has probably been the most famous pharaoh of Ancient Egypt. And the Battle of Qadesh has probably been the most famous event of his reign. It was celebrated and represented on dozens of monuments.

The royal propaganda displayed all its incredible capacity in order to make it the most famous military victory of the ancient world.

However many questions raise:

Did Ramses really win the battle?

Was it really able to affect the military and political balance of the Ancient Near East?

If not, why did the pharaoh invest that much on a fake/indecisive victory in terms of propaganda?

We’ll answer those and many other questions, following Ramses on his gilded chariot in front of the walls of Qadesh.

