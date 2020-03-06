Donate
Free Talk: Coronavirus

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2020

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019. Many people are anxious about the situation, especially since information on the internet is not always reliable.

At CSA, we are well aware of the importance of getting the facts right. Credible and reliable information will help you accurately determine your risks and take the necessary precautions to avoid or mitigate a possible infection. Dr. Ahmed Ata Ibrahim Saada, internal medicine specialist of Andalusia Hospitals, will talk about the virus and will answer any questions you may have, on Thursday, March 12, from 11 am to noon.

For more information or booking, please email programs@livinginegypt.org or call 01068828539.

