FREE: Virtual Israeli Cultural Evening and Hanukkah/Holiday Celebration
Mideast Streets
Hanukkah

FREE: Virtual Israeli Cultural Evening and Hanukkah/Holiday Celebration

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2021

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

On December 1, embrace the historic spirit of Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Tel Aviv in a multifaceted cultural Israeli evening.

About this event

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or even just New Year’s Eve, tonight we are embracing the Holy Land and celebrating the holiday season with a virtual visit to Israel.

Featuring:

  1. VIRTUAL HISTORIC TOUR OF HANUKKAH: An expert tour guide will join us for a historical tour of the origins of Hanukkah. The Festival of Lights this year begins on the evening of December 10 and runs through the evening of the 18th. This eight-day celebration commemorates the Dedication of the Temple after Judah the Maccabee and his comparatively tiny army led a revolt against the occupying Syrian-Greeks forces.

    Through images and discussion, we will revisit the times of the Maccabees and the miracle of the eight nights. We also get a special virtual tour of how the Jewish people celebrate the holiday in Israel and different parts of the world.

  2. ISRAELI COOKING DEMONSTRATION: An Israeli chef will demonstrate how to make special dishes in time for the holidays.
  3. ISRAELI WINE VIRTUAL DEMONSTRATION: An Israeli wine expert will showcase some special brands, discuss their origins, the proper way to enjoy them, and will offer secrets on how to best get them.
  4. ISRAELI MUSICAL AND DANCE PRESENTATION: Get off your chairs and dance along to an Israeli musical presentation and dance presentation from native performers. (Pre Recorded from the Embassy of Israel).
  5. IMAGES FROM ISRAEL: Discover the historical and artistic highlights of Israel– the more you see, the more you’ll seek!
  6. VIRTUAL TOUR OF BETHLEHEM: Our virtual guide will rejoin us for a tour of modern Bethlehem and show us the sites relevant to the upcoming Christmas celebration.
  7. HANUKKAH CELEBRATION: We will finish the evening with some virtual games, traditions, and mingling.

