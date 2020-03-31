Tel Aviv International Salon presents: Freedom & Corona: Liberty in the Age of Crisis

Virtual panel conversation + Q&A with:

Dr. Yaron Brook – Ayn Rand Institute

Flemming Rose – Cato Institute

Jonathan Hoenig – Fox Business

Online Freedom Conference event will be held in English, moderated by Israeli journalist Tal Heinrich.

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 6 pm Israel Daylight Time (11 am EDT North America)

Viewing link will be emailed to all who register.

Cost: FREE

Our virtual event is perfectly timed in advance of Yom HaAliyah & Passover, our holidays of personal and national freedom in the land of Israel. Chag Samayach!

About our speakers:

Dr. Yaron Brook is chairman of the board of the Ayn Rand Institute. In addition to podcasting and speaking globally, Dr. Brook is an author with his most recent book, “In Pursuit of Wealth: The Moral Case for Finance,” making the case that few industries are more vital to our prosperity – and more maligned – than the financial industry. Brook and coauthor Don Watkins explain why finance has faced so much criticism, and why, despite the conventional image of financiers as “greedy” and reckless, finance is a moral industry. Brook and Watkins also authored national bestseller “Free Market Revolution: How Ayn Rand’s Ideas Can End Big Government” and “Equal Is Unfair: America’s Misguided Fight Against Income Inequality.”

Above and beyond his best-selling books, Dr. Brook is a contributing author to “Neoconservatism: An Obituary for an Idea,” “Winning the Unwinnable War: America’s Self-Crippled Response to Islamic Totalitarianism,” and “Big Tent: The Story of the Conservative Revolution — As Told by the Thinkers and Doers Who Made It Happen”. Brook was also a columnist at Forbes.com, and his articles have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily and many other publications.

Brook was born and raised in Israel. He served as a first sergeant in Israeli military intelligence and earned a BSc in civil engineering from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel. In 1987 he moved to the United States where he received his MBA and Ph.D. in finance from the University of Texas at Austin; he became an American citizen in 2003. For seven years he was an award-winning finance professor at Santa Clara University, and in 1998 he cofounded BH Equity Research, a private equity and hedge fund manager, of which he is managing founder and director. Brook serves on the boards of the Ayn Rand Institute and on the board of the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism. He is a member of the Association of Private Enterprise Education and the Mont Pelerin Society.

Flemming Rose is a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute. He previously served as foreign affairs editor and culture editor at the Danish newspaper Jyllands‐​Posten. During his tenure as culture editor, Rose was principally responsible for the September 2005 publication of the cartoons that initiated the Muhammad cartoons controversy in early 2006. Since then, he has been an international advocate for freedom of speech and is the author of several books, including The Tyranny of Silence, published by the Cato Institute in 2014.

From 1980 to 1996 he was the Moscow correspondent for the newspaper Berlingske Tidende. Between 1996 and 1999 he was that newspaper’s correspondent in Washington, D.C. In 2015 Rose was awarded the prestigious Publicist Prize from Denmark’s national press club and received the Honor Award for defending free speech from the Norwegian Fritt Ord Foundation. In 2016 he received the Milton Friedman Prize for Advancing Liberty from the Cato Institute. He lives in Denmark and speaks widely in Europe and elsewhere.

Jonathan Hoenig is an American investor, author, contributor to Fox News Channel, WLS-AM radio, public speaker and founder of Capitalistpig.com. Hoenig is a former floor trader at the Chicago Board of Trade. He is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and a vocal supporter of Ayn Rand’s philosophy of Objectivism.

He is a frequent commentator in the financial press and has written for: The Wall Street Journal Europe, Wired, Trader Monthly, Maxim, and Smartmoney.com. He has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Institutional Investor, and The Chronicle of Higher Education, and was recently named one of The Chicago Sun-Times Thirty Under Thirty and Crain’s Forty Under Forty.

Hoenig’s books include Greed is Good, The Pit: Photographic Portrait of the Chicago Trading Floor and A New Textbook of Americanism: The Politics of Ayn Rand, along with Pit Trading 101, a documentary film about new traders at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange that was recognized at the Sunset International Film Festival, the Chagrin Film Festival and the International Film Awards Berlin in 2014.

About our partner:

Israel Freedom Conference is a unique event, promoting personal and economic liberties in Israeli society. Organized by the Israel Freedom Movement, the Ayn Rand Center in Israel, and other partners, it brings together the key liberal speakers, researchers, journalists, entrepreneurs and politicians operating and promoting those ideas.

Israel faces complex challenges in the fields of security, economics and society. The common belief that the state can answer all of those challenges by applying more control through legislation and regulation of its citizens’ actions, raises deep concerns regarding the state of individual liberties and the fabric of life in our multicultural society.

A modern, liberal and vibrant society depends on its freedom of speech, of the press, of thought and belief, of movement and association and the liberty from the arbitrary actions of governments. The role of government is to defend its citizens’ liberties, to ensure their freedom to live their lives and pursue their own happiness, without fear of violence or coercion by others, citizens or state. Freedom grants extensive economic and social prosperity. Nonetheless, above all, it is the moral ground that allows for different people with different values and different goals to live together in peace and justice.

About our organization:

Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion non-partisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision-makers and the leading influencers on our society.

