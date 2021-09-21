Friends of the Egypt Centre AGM and Lecture by Prof Alan Lloyd on Cleopatra

Wed, 22 Sep 2021 18:30 - 20:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£3) here.

Friends of the Egypt Centre AGM followed by a lecture by Prof. Alan Lloyd entitled Cleopatra VII: How much Egyptian?

AGM:

The AGM of the Friends of the Egypt Centre will be held on Wednesday 22nd September 2021 beginning at 6:30pm (UK time). The meeting will include the election and re-election of committee members, as a vote regarding charity status.

AGM Lecture:

The AGM will be followed at 7pm (UK time) by a talk by Professor Alan Lloyd on Cleopatra VII: How much Egyptian?

Abstract:

With the possible exception of Nefertiti, Cleopatra VII is the most famous of all the ancient queens of Egypt, and there is no doubt that she has had considerably more coverage in film, television, and literature than her Eighteenth Dynasty predecessor. Within these formats, particularly film and television, there has been a marked tendency to present her in a distinctly pharaonic format, and the impression has been created that this is an image that she carefully nurtured. This impression is a serious distortion of the truth, and the present lecture will attempt to repair the damage it has done.

Tickets:

Tickets for this event cost £3, with proceeds going to support the Egypt Centre. Upon booking, you will receive an automated email from Eventbrite with a link to the Zoom event. If you have not received this within 24 hours of booking, please contact Ken at k.griffin@swansea.ac.uk

If you are a member of the Friends of the Egypt Centre, you will automatically be sent the Zoom link to attend.