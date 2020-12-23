From a ‘Hasid’ to CEO of New Spirit – Transforming Identity in Jerusalem

Mon, Dec 28, 2020, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Born and raised in an ultra-Orthodox family, Yossi Klar, is now a secular Jew living in Israel who spends his time exploring the journey between worlds in Jerusalem. Using his upbringing, background and current views, Yossi is set to fight the vision of a better society for all residents of Jerusalem. An avid social activist and volunteer, today, Yossi is the CEO of New Spirit Jerusalem. His organization is dedicated to strengthening Jerusalem and turning the city into an inspirational capital.

This lecture is part of the series: ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.