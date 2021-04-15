From Brighton to Israel and Back Again: Yom Haatzmaut 2021

Thu, 15 Apr 2021 19:00 - 21:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join us as we commemorate Israel’s Independence Day with Brighton & Hove’s Jewish community.

About this Event

As a way to mark Israel’s 73rd birthday, we’re getting together to hear the migration journeys to and from Israel made by members of our Brighton Jewish community.

Together with The Sussex Jewish Representative Council, we’re welcoming a stalwart of our community, Ivor Richards who recently made ‘Aliya’ last year, and his daughter Judy who moved 25 years ago relocating their lives from Brighton to Israel. From the other perspective we welcome Yaara Gidoni who made the opposite journey by moving to the South Coast from Israel.

Our conversation will be chaired by Michael Harris, Chairman of Brighton & Hove Reform Synagogue, and will explore Israel’s past and present, the seemingly opposite British and Israeli cultures, and the challenges these migration journeys have presented. You will also be able to ask our guests your own questions during the evening to find out more about their experiences setting down roots in a different country.

Following our community meet up, we will join Technion UK for their national Yom Haatzmaut celebration, where we will join communities from all over the world to reflect on Israel’s incredible history and achievements, including a special message from Israel’s Prime Minister. It’s not to be missed!