From Cairo with Love!
Mideast Streets
belly dancing
Egypt
music
dance

From Cairo with Love!

The Media Line Staff
11/21/2020

Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 10 am - 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($35) here.

Karim Noor and Oriana Present- From Cairo with Love! A 2hr Lecture and Workshop dedicated for helping dancers understand Egyptian music

Do you want to understand belly dance and Arab music proficiently?

Would you like to learn how to perform with a live band?

Want to perform and teach recorded music with ease?

How about firsthand knowledge of the Cairo belly-dance scene and history of belly-dance music?

Would you like to ask an Egyptian composer anything?

Karim Noor and Oriana Present- From Cairo with Love!

Karim Noor of Cairo, Egypt will be live with us on Zoom for this rare and important lecture to discuss rhythms, musicality, understanding Egyptian composition and how to dance to it! Karim is an Academic Graduate of the Faculty of Music Education (Cairo) and works proficiently with keyboard; composing and performing with his own live band. He composes songs and Mejances for belly dancers within Egypt as well as all over the world. Karim has notably worked with some of the most famous and important festivals including Ahlan Wa Sahlan, NileGroup, Washlaa, Lela Masrya, Cairo Khan, Kam Yam Kan and more. He has also worked with and composed for famous belly dancers such as Fifi Abdo, Lucy, Randa Kamel, Aziza of Cairo, Sofinar, Ala Kushnir, Camilea, Nora Elsaeed, Dandash, Nancy, and Sofia among others. Karim frequently works with other musicians and singers in Cairo such as Essaff, Ehab Tawfik, and Ahmed Sadd.

Oriana will be on hand during the lecture to help explain how this information is usable and accessible to the American belly-dance performer, student and instructor. This valuable information is a huge asset to dancers of every level to assist in comprehension and cultural education. Oriana is a professional performer and instructor in Tampa Bay, FL and is the creator of Fanoos Magazine as well as the author of Raqs to Riches.

Make sure to sign up on Eventbrite to receive your Zoom link by email!

Tickets are $35 for this two-hour lecture

Please have Zoom installed prior to the event and have pen and paper ready

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
