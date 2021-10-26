From Cybersecurity to Cyber Resiliency: A New Beginning

Wed, Oct 27, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Join us Online! ( United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Middle East and Egypt & Saudi Arabia)

Security turned into Cybersecurity when we connected our systems, when our data started flowing around. This is an era where the terms cyber-resiliency, cyber-warfare, cyber-protection have become first page on the news and we need to get ready. We need to expect the unexpected. Organizations and professionals should be in a unique position to understand and embrace the cybersecurity challenge and provide insights to businesses into every step of the cyber-way. Cyber-executives should adapt and adopt techniques for this cybersecurity epoch.

We are into a journey that goes from cybersecurity to cyber-resiliency, which is defined by the capacity to endure, to resist.

This session will describe the new era that we are living and how society must design its unique approach to this field. We used to call this cybersecurity. Now we call it cyber resiliency and is part of the foundations for the future of the profession. A unique opportunity to embrace protection and defense in a new way. Our chance to adapt and adopt the dimensions of anticipating, withstanding, recovering and evolving. A new beginning.