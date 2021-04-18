Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
From Ethiopia to Israel: The Unofficial Story
Mideast Streets
Ethiopian Jews
Israel

From Ethiopia to Israel: The Unofficial Story

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2021

Sun, Apr 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the story of the Ethiopian Jews and their immigration of to Israel.

About this Event

The Beta Israel, also known as Ethiopian Jews, lived for centuries in northern and northwestern Ethiopia, in more than 500 small villages spread over a wide territory. During the 19th and 20th centuries, they suffered religious persecution. The Beta Israel made contact with other Jewish communities in the later 20th century, and most of the community immigrated to Israel.

Usually, when thinking about this “Aliyah” (immigration) from Ethiopia we think about the great operations of the State of Israel, the IDF, and the Mossad that took place in 1984 and 1991. This narrative highlights the powerful story of the gathering of the exiles and the heroism of the State. In this lecture, we will highlight the story of the people itself, the Ethiopian community, that struggled for recognition and citizenship from Israel, and the ways in which it has been denied its own voice for almost 30 years.

By engaging with their story we will also learn about the identity, strengths, and activism of a community with a unique way of life and traditions.

With your contribution you will also be donating to the Association of Ethiopian Jews (IAEJ), Israel’s premier Ethiopian Israeli-led organization, advocating for an equal and just society. Founded in 1993, AEJ advances equitable policies to close gaps, change prevailing attitudes and improve the quality of life of Israelis of Ethiopian descent on every level.

About Efrat

Efrat Yerday was born in Ashdod and lives in Tel Aviv. She is a Ph.D. candidate in Sociology at Tel Aviv University, the chairwoman of the Association for Ethiopian Jews and a fellow in Human Rights and Judaism program of The Israel Democracy Institute. She also has a master’s degree in Political Science from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

In 2015, she initiated and prepared an academic course in the university’s Department of Politics and Government. The course, Black Identity in a White Space: The Ethiopian Population in the Israeli Context, was part of the Program for Specialization in Politics until 2017. She also taught this course as part of the programme of Jewish Studies for working people at the Ono Academic College.

She established the Ra’av (Hunger) publishing house in Beersheba with the aim of adding color to the Israeli bookshelf. She edited its first book of translated poetry, Kushila’imashelahem-Antologia zmanit leshira shekhora (Kushila’imashelahem-A temporary anthology of black poetry).

In 2010 she started the Young Ethiopian Students blog, inviting critical thinking and challenging the establishment and academic narrative of the Aliya (immigration) and absorption of Ethiopian Jews.

In 2020 she won the New Israel award “Galanter Prize- Guardians of Democracy”, and today she frequently writes for Haaretz.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.