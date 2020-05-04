‘From Middle East to Venezuela: From Crisis to Conflict’ with Joseph Humire

Date and time: Friday, May 8, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

The Middle East is more closely connected to Latin America than generally understood. Iran’s links to the region and its establishment of jihadi networks go back to the 1990s (recall the bombings in Buenos Aires). They have grown especially with Maduro’s Venezuela. In addition to local aspirations, this effort also endangers domestic US national security interests.

Joseph M. Humire is a global security expert, specializing in analyzing transregional threats in the Western Hemisphere. Humire provides regular briefings and lectures on international terrorism, transnational organized crime, Islamism and Iran and Hezbollah’s influence in the Americas to various entities within the U.S. national security community, as well as prominent think tanks and universities worldwide. He currently serves as the executive director of the next generation, national security think tank – Center for a Secure Free Society (SFS) – based in Washington, DC and is a distinguished senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute.