From Teacher to Award-Winning Filmmaker – Conversation with Hasan Oswald

Date and time: May 1, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a conversation with an award-winning producer and director, Hasan Oswald, and learn how to start off in the film industry.

Hasan Oswald has quickly established a unique ability to capture the human experience through verité cinema. His unfettered access to and intimacy with his characters creates a seamless veneer between the filmmaker and subject.

His work first caught the eye of award-winning filmmakers Nick Quested & Sebastian Junger (Restrepo) and he started his professional career as a cameraman for National Geographic’s film Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS.

He has since covered the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, drug trafficking and homelessness in Philadelphia. His current project focuses on the Yazidi genocide in Iraq. Higher Love is his documentary feature directorial debut.