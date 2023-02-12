Donate
From the Inquisition to the Caribbean: The Jews of Jamaica
The Media Line Staff
02/12/2023

Sun, February 19, 2023, 9:00 PM – 10:30 PM Central European Time (UTC+1)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us on this journey to discover the rich and extensive history of the Jews of Jamaica.

The history of Jews in Jamaica is rich and extensive. The first wave of arrivals was escaping the Inquisition. Among the latest immigrants were European refugees running away from Nazism. Today the Jewish community is very connected with the local Jamaican population. Only one active synagogue remains, the sand-floored Shaare Shalom, which hosts the United Congregation of Israelites in Kingston. Though the community today is but a fraction of its former size, its impact on Jamaica endures.

About Rivka

Rivka Rivka is a Canadian Jew whose parents immigrated from Jamaica. She is the co-founder of Jews of Colour – Canada, the Executive Director for Beth Tikvah Synagogue and a Board Member of the North American Association of Synagogue Executives (NAASE). Rivka is a recognized speaker and educator on Jewish Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

