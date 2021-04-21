From Wellcome to Swansea. The History and Highlights of the Egypt Centre

Thu, 22 Apr 2021 14:00 - 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5) here.

About this Event

With almost 6,000 objects, the Egypt Centre (Swansea University) contains the seventh largest collection of Egyptian antiquities in the UK. The majority of these objects originate from the collection of Sir Herny Wellcome, which was dispersed by the Wellcome Trustees in 1971. This talk will present the history of the collection, including many of the highlights. Plus a virtual handing session taking a closer look at some of the objects from the collection.

Dr Ken Griffin is the Collections Access Manager at the Egypt Centre, Swansea. He is a former lecturer in Egyptology at Swansea University. His PhD research on the rekhyt-people has recently been published by Golden House Publications. Ken has excavated extensively in Egypt and Sudan over the last decade, including at Abydos and the Valley of the Kings.

https://www.egypt.swan.ac.uk