Fundraiser Concert for Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees

Date and time: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£15) here.

YOUTUBE CONCERT: Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees presents Ayman Jarjour and Maya Youssef

Internationally renowned Syrian classical guitarist Ayman Jarjour has performed worldwide, including at Carnegie Hall in New York, and studied in Madrid and Juilliard. Ayman returns to support Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees with a varied program including classical, Spanish, Latin, modern and Syrian music.

Maya Youssef is hailed as ‘queen of the qanun,’ (BBC) the 78-stringed Middle Eastern plucked zither. For her, the act of playing music is the opposite of death and destruction; it is a life- and hope-affirming act and an antidote to what is happening, not only in Syria but in the whole world. Her debut album ‘Syrian Dreams’ was highly acclaimed around the world and has led to her performing on prestigious stages such as the BBC Proms and receiving a number of prestigious awards including her highest honor, the Year 6 class of Dalmain Primary School in London being named ‘Youssef’ in recognition of her inspirational work.

This is a fundraising concert on YouTube to help support vulnerable refugees resettling in the Sevenoaks District Council area as part of the government’s UK Resettlement Scheme. We will use the money raised to make more welfare grants to the families we’re helping to support. Previous grants have covered a wide range of support, including living costs incurred while in hospital, Eid and Christmas gifts, clothing, necessary equipment for the houses, bikes, books and travel for English lessons, laptops, professional tutoring, professional qualification exam fees, swimming and football courses and social outings. In addition, we have used our funds to help to secure two additional rental properties by supporting the landlords to carry out improvements to the properties.

Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees registered charity number 1184120. For more about Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees, click here.