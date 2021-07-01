Protecting Truth During Tension

Fundraiser for the Center of Victims of Sexual Assault
Mideast Streets
fundraising
Sexual Assault
rape
Israel

Fundraiser for the Center of Victims of Sexual Assault

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2021

Tue, Jul 6, 2021 6:45 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Event Details

We want to invite you to a very important volunteer activity. The Rape Crisis Center is organizing a fundraising event. We were asked to help dismantle the reception of the event itself, once it’s finished. As part of the volunteering activity, we clean up, fold tables and help as much as we can in wrapping everything up. While we volunteer, we can enjoy music by Berry Sacharof, who will be performing at the event 🙂

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Be aware that the participants must wear masks during the activity, according the instructions of Ministry of Health.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations,so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed for volunteers 18-35 years of age***

Please note that while OneDay is all about come when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up to this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content

