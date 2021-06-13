‘Future of Agritech’ Virtual Forum in Canada and the UAE

Tue, Jun 15, 2021 9:00 AM - Wed, Jun 16, 2021 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

About this event

The Canada Arab Business Council (CABC), in collaboration with the Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service (Canadian Consulate in Dubai), is inviting interested companies in the Food and Agri-Tech Sector to attend this event from June 15-16, 2021 @ 09:00 am EDT.

Companies in the following subsectors are welcome to register for the Business Program:

precision farming

agrarian robotics

bioenergy

Indoor farming

aquaponics

water security

By participating in this virtual event, Canadian Food and Agri-Tech companies will have access to information and business opportunities in the UAE.

Please view Program and Speaker Profiles.

